Up to 10,000 homes in Blyth to get full fibre broadband as early as this year on new Grain Connect network

Broadband operator Grain Connect has begun installing high-speed broadband for up to 10,000 homes in Blyth.
By Craig Buchan
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read

Coomassie Road and the surrounding streets will be the first to have access to the network, which will go live to its first homes in winter 2023.

The network will use fibre optic cables in its entirety with dedicated fibre cables connecting each home, which increases connection speeds by avoiding reliance on shared, older, and slower copper cables.

Tracy Karam, head of sales and marketing at Grain, said: “We are pleased to bring our services to the residents of Blyth and pride ourselves on great pricing, fair contract terms, a reliable service, and super-fast speeds.

Blyth residents will have access to the faster connection.
Blyth residents will have access to the faster connection.
“Our loyalty price promise means that we never increase our prices mid-contract and ensure fair and competitive pricing when the time comes to renew.

“This is especially important to us now, with customers being impacted by the rise of broadband prices nationwide due to inflation.”

According to Grain, its network will provide download speeds up to 20 times faster and upload speeds that are 49 times faster than the current average speeds in the town. Speeds of up to 900Mb will be possible on the network.

They will launch with a deal of three months of full fibre broadband for £1 and offer discounted monthly prices starting at £19.99 on a full 18-month contract.

The firm is also rolling out its network in North Shields, Whitley Bay, Wallsend, South Shields, and Newcastle, among 50 towns and cities in the UK.

