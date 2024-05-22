Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northumberland founder of a local PR company is celebrating a decade in his unusual office.

Highlights PR has been based in a 24ft motor boat moored at Royal Quays Marina in North Shields for the last 10 years.

Company boss Keith Newman, from Ulgham, believes the floating workspace gives him an advantage over the competition.

He said: “It is a breath of fresh air, both literally and figuratively.

Keith Newman, from Ulgham, with his floating office in Newcastle. (Photo by Tom Stewart/Highlights PR)

"The gentle lapping of the River Tyne creates a serene backdrop conducive to good writing and ideas generation.

“Bringing clients on board is not just a meeting, it is an experience. Many of my clients come down to the marina and are amazed at how calming being on a boat can be.

“It is a great place to talk and think, and many of my biggest stories have started life there.”

Keith also enjoys taking clients out along the river, showcasing historical landmarks and the river’s industrial heritage.

He has welcomed more than 300 visitors aboard since he opened the office and he keeps photo books with pictures of his guests and clients enjoying their time aboard.

Keith said: “Many of the faces have become not only clients but friends too and it is great to welcome everyone onboard.”

Highlights PR predates its floating office, having been founded 15 years ago.

Keith said: “People love hearing about other people and my aim is to help them to be heard.