Tyre garage in Blyth submits planning application to create second site
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mobile Tyres by Andy wants to construct a new building on the site of a former church on Front Street, currently home to car painting firm Paint N Place.
According to planning documents the firm, which has an existing base at the petrol station down the road, will take on three more full time and two part time employees if the expansion plans are approved.
The company’s planning statement said: “The proposals are for a modern industrial building to complement the existing building on the site, which is of traditional construction in brick and slate.
“It is considered that the proposed design would sit comfortably within its surroundings, which is a mix of uses and building styles.
“The site and surrounding area is not specially designated and the proposed building would complement the existing and established commercial usage.”