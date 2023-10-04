Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mobile Tyres by Andy wants to construct a new building on the site of a former church on Front Street, currently home to car painting firm Paint N Place.

According to planning documents the firm, which has an existing base at the petrol station down the road, will take on three more full time and two part time employees if the expansion plans are approved.

The company’s planning statement said: “The proposals are for a modern industrial building to complement the existing building on the site, which is of traditional construction in brick and slate.

Mobile Tyres by Andy has submitted plans to build on a second site. (Photo by Google)

“It is considered that the proposed design would sit comfortably within its surroundings, which is a mix of uses and building styles.