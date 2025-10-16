A Northumberland retail park has been sold to FPG (UK) Ltd, a leading investment and asset management company.

Tyne View Retail Park in Prudhoe was developed through a strategic partnership between Advance Northumberland and Northumberland Estates.

It transformed the former Wylam Colliery site, left derelict for over five decades into a thriving commercial hub.

The development comprises 50,000 sq ft of high-quality retail space across a 7.4-acre site. It hosts a strong and diverse tenant mix, anchored by national retailers including Aldi, B&M, Greggs and McDonald’s.

The sale includes land with outline planning consent for further 20,000 square feet of retail space for extension, which will welcome new retail and food outlets to further enhance the park’s offering.

Northumberland Estates will retain the western plot for future development.

Steven Harrison, CEO at Advance Northumberland said: “The sale marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Tyne View Retail Park, we are delighted that FPG (UK) Ltd will be taking the site forward, building on its current success and securing its future as a key retail destination for the county. This is a great example of what Advance Northumberland is here to do - drive positive change and create lasting value for Northumberland’s communities and economy.”

Altaf Bharde, director of FPG (UK) LTD added: “We are proud of the role Tyne View Retail Park plays in supporting the local economy and looking forward to providing high-quality retail experience for the community.

“The planned expansion will allow us to bring in more great brands and further strengthen the park’s position as a key regional shopping destination with a strong tenant base.”