Tyne Valley legal firm named as finalist in four categories at Northern Law Awards

A legal firm which services clients across Tynedale and the Tyne Valley is in the running for four awards in the North of England’s most prestigious law awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cartmell Shepherd Solicitors, which has offices in Hexham and Haltwhistle as well as bases across Cumbria, has four finalists in the upcoming 2025 Northern Law Awards.

The firm’s Dispute Resolution, Family Law and Private Client departments have been shortlisted for Team of the Year in their respective categories, while apprentice trainee solicitor Joseph Halvorsen has been named as a finalist in the Apprentice of the Year category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Stafford, the Managing Director of Cartmell Shepherd, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be named finalists in four categories at this year’s Northern Law Awards.

Joseph Halvorsen is a finalist in the Apprentice of the Year category at the Northern Law Awards.

“It’s a real testament to the dedication and talent of our teams across all seven of our offices, from Cumbria through to the Tyne Valley.

“We’re proud of the work we do for our clients every day, and being recognised on this scale is a reflection of the commitment, care and expertise that defines Cartmell Shepherd. It also cements our strong presence across the North of England, and our continued growth in the region.”

Cartmell Shepherd has one of the largest Private Client departments in Cumbria and Northumberland, made up of nearly 40 staff including 16 solicitors. The team, which focuses on Wills,probateand inheritance matters, is led by Deborah Flynn, with the support of Director Alan Douglas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm’s Family Law team is headed up by Director and Deputy District Judge Amy Fallows, who is highly regarded as one of the top complex finance and child specialists in the region. The team carries out all aspects of private Family Law work including divorce, matrimonial finance, child arrangements, civil work related to cohabitation, nuptial agreements, adoption, special guardianship, surrogacy, domestic abuse and collaborative work.

Cartmell Shepherd Solicitors’ Dispute Resolution team is a finalist in the Northern Law Awards.

The Dispute Resolution department at Cartmell Shepherd is led by Mark Aspin and offers a full range of litigation services, with specialist expertise in Wills and inheritance disputes, Court of Protection and agricultural disputes. The team has an in-depth understanding and knowledge of estate planning, property law and family law as well as nuanced negotiation and advocacy skills.

Apprentice of the Year finalist Joseph has excelled while working across different legal disciplines at Cartmell Shepherd during his apprenticeship, and is currently part of the Dispute Resolution team. His proactive approach includes being one of the driving forces behind a new in-house group for junior lawyers at the legal firm, and helping to organise networking events to raise the profile of young professionals across Cumbria in his role as a committee member at Carlisle Futures.

The winners of the 2025 Northern Law Awards will be revealed at a black tie event held at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead on Thursday, June 12.

Cartmell Shepherd Solicitors employs more than 130 people across two offices in Hexham and Northumberland, and five offices in Cumbria at Carlisle (two locations), Brampton, Penrith and Cockermouth.