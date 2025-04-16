Tyne Valley businesswomen come together thanks to new networking event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesswomen from across the Tyne Valley are sharing ideas and making new contacts in a series of networking events.

Cartmell Shepherd Solicitors has launched the Hexham and Tyne Valley Ladies’ Networking Lunch to bring like-minded business leaders together to collaborate and share their experiences in business.

The law firm, which has offices in Hexham and Haltwhistle, felt there was a high demand for networking tailored specifically for women across the district.

Carol O’Donoghue, Cartmell Shepherd’s Business Development Director, said: “We wanted to create a space where women in business could come together, not just to exchange contacts but to support and empower each other.

Carol O'Donoghue, Cartmell Shepherd Solicitors' Business Development Manager.

“While traditional networking events can be valuable, we feel women still face unique challenges in business which include underrepresentation in leadership roles and balancing career and personal responsibilities.

“The response following the first lunch has been fantastic and we’re excited to see this group grow.”

The Hexham and Tyne Valley Ladies’ Networking Lunch allows businesswomen to connect and collaborate with each other while enjoying lunch at a local restaurant.

The monthly events are targeted at professional women and female business owners and managers operating across Tynedale who want to build relationships and expand their business network.

Carol said: “The aim is to bring women in business together from Hexham and the Tyne Valley to connect and collaborate in an informal and welcoming setting, and to help build confidence in their skills and leadership abilities in a supportive environment.

“By holding these events in venues in Hexham, we want to support the local community and encourage more people to use the great restaurants, pubs and cafes on their doorsteps.”

The next Hexham and Tyne Valley Ladies’ Networking Lunch will take place at Vercelli, in Hexham, on Tuesday, May 13 between 12.30pm-2pm.

Anyone wishing to attend should email [email protected] to register their interest.