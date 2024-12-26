Tyne Tunnels donates £141,000 to charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The operator of the Tyne Tunnels is celebrating giving over £140,000 to support its local communities in 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TT2 has donated £140,969 since January, to over 40 charities and community groups that support North East people, animals and the environment.

TT2’s community chest has benefitted many local branches of well-known, big causes including St John’s Ambulance, Crisis, Greggs Foundation and Cancer Research as well as lots of smaller charities and grassroots groups like Wag & Co, which provides doggy company to lonely people and Anxious Minds which helps people facing mental health challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TT2 is currently running a 12 Days of Christmas gifting campaign where £12,000 is being shared between 12 north east charities which support those who find the festive period difficult.

St John's Ambulance

The first aid and health response charity, St John’s Ambulance, was gifted an electric community support vehicle and a number of response bikes to help keep communities safe and replace some of its older and less-efficient vehicles to improve its service and environmental impact. The new bikes will also ensure St John volunteers can reach emergency situations in busy areas that are difficult to reach by car, or ambulance.

TT2 will continue working with many of their regional partners in 2025, including St John Ambulance, to fund 30 community response bikes; Tiny Lives Trust to fund their transport scheme; and two school Greggs Foundation Breakfast Clubs.

As well as providing financial support, TT2’s 120-strong workforce, based in Wallsend, has taken part in over 300 hours of volunteering work during the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO at TT2, Adrian Wallace, said: “We facilitate around 1.8 million journeys across the river every month and we are proud to be supporting greater social mobility and regional success, which includes adding value to our local communities and the environment through extensive CSR initiatives and funding.

One of St John Ambulance’s response bikes, gifted by the operator of the Tyne Tunnels, TT2.

“Our employees are heavily involved and invested in our work with local causes and giving back gives the team a lot of pleasure and satisfaction. We’re looking forward to continuing to help our communities in 2025, and beyond.”

The 41 causes TT2 helped in 2024 were: Red Nose Day 2024, St John Ambulance, Tiny Lives Trust, NHS Foundation Trust, Cancer Research UK, Dementia UK, Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter, Wag & Co, Pathways4All, Children's Cancer and Leukaemia, Children North East, Children's Cancer North, Blyth Town FC, Azaylia Foundation, Sands Charity, Dog's Trust, Lily Foundation, Stroke Association Boldon Girls & Women Football Club, Red Sky, Hope for Hedgehogs, Breast Cancer Now, Pancreatic Cancer UK, Movember, Maggies, Norham High School, Greggs Foundation, Tyne Rivers Trust, Talbot House, RBL, Teenage Cancer Trust, Bright Northumbria, Oasis Community Housing, St Benedict's Hospice, Crisis, Cats Protection, Anxious Minds, Feeding Families and Rainbow Trust.