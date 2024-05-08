Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bank’s Amble and Bedlington branches are closing in May 2025 as part of plans to shutter 36 branches across the UK.

The nearest alternative branch for Amble and Bedlington account holders will be Morpeth, which the bank has announced will be reducing its opening hours from August 30, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Morpeth branch is currently open until 5pm on weekdays but will be changing to close at 4pm, despite the bank’s own analysis showing 180 personal banking customers and two business customers use the bank in the hours it will soon be closed.

TSB will close branches in Northumberland next year. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

It is a roughly 25 minute drive between the TSB’s soon-to-close Amble branch and the Morpeth branch.

TSB’s branch review in Amble found that 25% of personal customers at the branch do not use any other branch or channel, but that only six personal customers and three business customers use the branch on a regular basis.

In Bedlington, 13 personal customers and four business customers use the branch regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

27% of personal customers in Bedlington and 31% in Amble do not use online, mobile, or telephone banking.

Trade union Unite branded TSB’s announcement, which will result in job cuts, as “a grave mistake.” Jobs will also go in the bank’s fraud operations department.

Unite regional officer Andy Case said: “Through extensive negotiations Unite has been able to substantially reduce the number of jobs at risk. However, that is not sufficient.

“The union is pressing TSB to urgently reconsider its damaging bank branch closures plan. At a time when customers are increasingly concerned about financial fraud and often need support from a local bank branch this is the wrong course of action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“TSB customers will rightly be concerned by today’s news and they will undoubtedly suffer a downgrade in service from these job cuts.

“Unite will hold fresh negotiations with TSB about ways of further reducing job losses and it will be fully supporting its members affected by the announcement.”