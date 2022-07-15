The £4.5m development is set to launch in November. The scheme developer, Blagdon Estates, has now agreed leases with firms such as Co-op and Greggs, plus Shorelocks hair and beauty salon and fast-food restaurant ChickPizz, with fitting to begin later this year.
However, in recent weeks two further lettings have reportedly been provisionally agreed by a North East retail property consultancy @retail, although a formal announcement on these deals is not expected until later this summer.
The two remaining opportunities include a mid-terrace ground floor unit of 1,000 sq ft, and a first-floor area, providing 4,400 sq ft of open plan floor space, which Blagdon Estates says will be an ‘ideal’ venue for a ‘spectacular’ destination restaurant.
Jonathan Chapman, associate director at @retail, said: “Interest in the scheme has been building strongly and to have only two units available at this stage of the development is fantastic.
“We have attracted a great mix of occupiers, who are all very excited by the scheme’s potential, largely thanks its coastal location in what is a very popular area of Northumberland.”
Stuart Hall, director at Kingsmead Developments, Blagdon Estates’ development partner, said: “The construction phase has been progressing very well so we have now completed the steelwork and the first-floor slab, making it much easier for prospective occupiers to visualise what can ultimately be achieved.”