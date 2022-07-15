The £4.5m development is set to launch in November. The scheme developer, Blagdon Estates, has now agreed leases with firms such as Co-op and Greggs, plus Shorelocks hair and beauty salon and fast-food restaurant ChickPizz, with fitting to begin later this year.

However, in recent weeks two further lettings have reportedly been provisionally agreed by a North East retail property consultancy @retail, although a formal announcement on these deals is not expected until later this summer.

The two remaining opportunities include a mid-terrace ground floor unit of 1,000 sq ft, and a first-floor area, providing 4,400 sq ft of open plan floor space, which Blagdon Estates says will be an ‘ideal’ venue for a ‘spectacular’ destination restaurant.

Blagdon Estates is set to complete the retail scheme at Blyth's South Beach in November.

Jonathan Chapman, associate director at @retail, said: “Interest in the scheme has been building strongly and to have only two units available at this stage of the development is fantastic.

“We have attracted a great mix of occupiers, who are all very excited by the scheme’s potential, largely thanks its coastal location in what is a very popular area of Northumberland.”