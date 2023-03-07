Roger, Mark, John and Peter outside the Market Street shop.

Sixth generation custodian of the family business, Dan Turnbull, said: “National Butchers’ Week is a great opportunity for us to bang the drum for the local butcher and remind people that your local craft butcher has knowledge about meat that you won’t find anywhere else.”

The business established in 1880 by Roger Turnbull first traded on Clayport Street, not far from the current day premises they occupy on Market Street.

Roger passed the business to his two sons, Murdie and John who were succeeded by Murdie’s son Robert.

The old shop front.

Robert, known as Bobby, moved the business to its Market Street location during the 1950s.

Bobby who was married to Ada had three sons and a daughter. Their daughter Elizabeth married and relocated ‘down country’ while the three sons, Roger, Peter and John took over the running of the business.

During the 1970s the brothers bought the shop next door, Pitt’s Drapers, and knocked the two shops into one, opening a greengrocers and sandwich bar in the new part of

the extended shop.

Dan, Mark, John, Peter and Roger.

Roger Turnbull retired from the business in 2003 and Peter in 2005. Sadly, Peter passed away in in 2015.

John’s son Mark joined the business in 1987 and took on the running of the business with his father in 2005.

John semi-retired in 2011, leaving Mark to run the shop. John still remains a fixture in the shop, in his words ‘keeping everyone right’.

In 2012 Mark’s son, Daniel – the sixth generation - joined the family firm.

A mobile van.

In 2019 the business diversified to keep up with the modern-day demand with the introduction of the flagship Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food Hall on the Willowburn Retail Park.

Turnbull’s are now one of the town’s biggest small business employers, currently employing 25+ team members.

Matthew Slack, sales and marketing manager, said: “The expansion and diversification over the years has been key to the continuing success and development of the business.”

National Butchers Week (March 6-12) celebrates UK butchers and highlights passion, heritage, and skills of butchers across the country.

The Market Street shop.

Turnbull's of Alnwick.

Turnbull's Northumbrian Food Hall.