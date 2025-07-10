Fifth-generation owner Mark Turnbull discusses the ongoing success of the food hall, the loyalty of its customers, and the importance of moving with the times.

Turnbull's Northumbrian Food Hall in Alnwick has been at its current retail park location in the town since 2019.

As a traditional family butchers, Turnbull's has been operating for 145 years as of 2025.

As Alice Keenan, a regular customer for over 40 years, puts it: “It’s like a little mini Harrods for me.”

Alice said: Well the meat, I mean the meat is fabulous. The lamb, the liver at the minute is fantastic, everything. Never disappointed. Staff are amazing. Very helpful, very polite always.”

Turnbull's Northumbrian Food Hall in Alnwick | National World

Amy Gray, Deli Team Member, said: “I Just absolutely love working here. We've got some fantastic customers. You get your ones that come in every day, ones who come in once a week and they're just great. Some new ones from being at the food hall and obviously old ones from the town centre as well. A lot of the customers know Mark and Dan and they're so supportive in following them and they're really pleased for how this has took off so they're just carrying on giving us their custom.”

Regulars Alice and James Keenan have been giving Turnbull’s their custom for at least four decades | National World

“This year we're 145 years old. I think because we are traditional family butchers, we are quite proud of our heritage as butchers and we take a lot of pride in the meat, whether that's a steak or a sausage or some home cured bacon, something we've processed. Kitchen ready products where we've taken the meat and turned it into a kitchen ready meal or whether it's one of our pies or pastry ranges. We're particularly proud of everything we do. Wherever possible, sourcing local Northumberland ingredients.

“It's all about establishing a relationship. That's what we built our success on and that's what we continue to thrive on now.

“There's an inevitability that retail parks were going to take over from high streets. I think the high streets need to find a way to reinvent themselves. I think there's still a place in our society or economy however you want to put it for the high street but I think it's changing and it needs to find ways to modernise itself as well.

Mark Turnbull, owner of Turnbull's Northumbrian Food Hall, discusses its ongoing success. | National World

“It's definitely moving with the times. It's like whilst we've got this fantastic heritage I think it's important to future proof as well. It's probably one of the best moves we could have ever made. It's really brought us into the modern day retailing era. We just won an award for the best large butchery business in the north of England, something we're very proud of.”