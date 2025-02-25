Trimmers hair salon in Alnwick declared 'Best of the North East' at English Beauty Awards
For 12 years, the awards by Creative Oceanic have celebrated the stylists and salons from across England that represent excellence in the hair and beauty industry.
Trimmers were announced as Best of North East winners across the northern division at a black-tie ceremony on February 16 at the Marriott Hotel in Leeds.
Owner, Rachel Climson took over the business six years ago after starting as an junior hairdresser at just 18-years-old. She described her pride: “I have to keep pinching myself to check that it is real. I’ve never won anything before so this is above anything I could ever have wished for.
Rachel added: "Even just to be nominated was a privilege. I’m so proud of my team and how hard they work and what they all achieve. A massive thank you goes to all of our customers and to everyone who voted for us.”
A spokesperson for the English Beauty Awards added: “Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a benchmark for others to follow.
“The winners of these awards represent the highest standards of quality and service in the English hair and beauty industry. We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended on their accomplishments.”
Elsewhere from Northumberland, Bedlington salon, Studio Be, won Beauty Team of the Year.
