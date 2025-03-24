Treelocate lodges plans to extend its Belford base

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 13:57 BST

A north Northumberland business is seeking to extend the new premises it built just two years ago.

Treelocate, which designs, makes and exports artificial plants and trees around the world, wants to increase the size of its Belford warehouse.

It is proposing an extension to the south elevation of the existing building, extending into an area of hard standing currently used for external storage.

The extension will create 899.6sqm of additional storage space and will help to enlarge the existing distribution warehouse that already exists on site.

Treelocate in Belford.placeholder image
Treelocate in Belford.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘The proposed extension will directly support the primary function of the site and will enhance the operations of TreeLocate, who is seeking to grow and develop its existing business.’

First established in a small barn by brothers Mark and Jonny Nesbitt in 1995 after they bought a consignment of artificial trees from Asia, Treelocate moved across the A1 to a new build unit in 2023.

There have been no objections.

