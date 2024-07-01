Travelodge jobs: careers available as hotel chain launches drive to fill 300+ UK positions near you - apply
and live on Freeview channel 276
- Travelodge is undertaking a significant hiring initiative to fill over 300 positions
- It operates more than 600 hotels in the UK, Ireland and Spain, employing a workforce of 13,000
- Roles include hotel management, bar staff, cleaners, receptionists, and head office positions
- Travelodge’s director of people operations says it is looking for ‘enthusiastic people’ committed to excellent customer service
- The company offers flexible working hours suitable for parents managing school runs, and students
- Applicants should apply through the Travelodge website
Leading hotel chain Travelodge has begun a staff hiring campaign to fill over 300 positions throughout its business.
With over 600 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain, and a workforce of 13,000, Travelodge is looking to recruit both full-time and part-time employees.
Available roles include hotel management, bar staff, cleaners, receptionists, and positions in sales and customer services at their head office in Thame, Oxfordshire.
Katharine Gourley, Travelodge’s director of people operations, said: “We are looking for enthusiastic people that have a passion and determination to deliver excellent customer service.”
She added: “In addition to a strong network of hotels across the UK, we offer flexible working hours that can be a win-win solution for parents and students.
“We offer parents flexible working hours to help them work around the school run, so they can raise their family and have a job that allows them to develop a career when the time is right for them.”
“Students can work in a Travelodge whilst studying at University and then transfer to a different hotel when they return home in the holidays. The opportunities at Travelodge are endless and can open a door to a great career in a fast growing global industry.”
How to apply
To apply for a job at Travelodge, go to the official Travelodge website and navigate to their careers section, where they typically list all available job openings.
Browse through the list of job openings to find positions that match your skills, experience and location preferences.
Read the job descriptions carefully, and update your CV to highlight relevant experience, skills and qualifications that match the job requirements. If required, fill out the online application form provided on the Travelodge careers page.
Make sure to provide accurate information and complete all required fields, and once you have filled out the application form and attached your resume/CV, submit your application through the online portal.
We'd love to hear from you! If you have any questions about the Travelodge hiring campaign or want to share your experiences with applying for jobs in the hospitality industry, use the comments section.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.