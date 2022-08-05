Its first new-build budget luxe hotel has opened in Hexham.

It forms part of a major expansion programme with the operator looking for 16 hotel sites across the North East.

This expansion programme could represent an investment of around £160 million for third party investors and create 400 new jobs.

Hexham Travelodge.

Target locations include: Beverley, Bridlington, Headingley, Grimsby/Cleethorpes, Knaresborough/Wetherby, Northallerton, Ripon, South Shields and Thirsk.

The 69-room Hexham hotel is the group’s 597th Travelodge.

It is located in the town centre, close to the railway station and has created 27 new jobs within the community.

Earlier this year, Travelodge announced it is evolving its core brand product to a new budget-luxe premium look and feel design.

The Hexham team.

Claire Good, Travelodge chief operating officer, said: “Hexham Travelodge is our 597th hotel and has got off to a flying start, as it is located at the gateway to Hadrian’s Wall and is a popular choice with holidaymakers.

"This is great news for the local economy, as research shows Travelodge customers will spend on average double their room rate with local businesses during their stay, which can equate to an annual multi-million boost for the local economy.”

“As we look to the future, the North East business and leisure economies are growing at pace especially as the region is a top staycation destination.

"However, as we have become a nation of value conscious travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type, there is a shortage of good quality and low cost accommodation within the region.”

A new-look Travelodge room.