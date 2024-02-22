Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 4.9million passengers went through its doors and last year also saw the arrival of two new airline partners, as well as rapid progress towards its ‘Net Zero 2035’ goal.

The summer period was particularly strong, with Greece, Turkey and Cyprus among the popular destinations. Long-haul travel also performed well, including summertime traffic to USA destinations.

The daily Emirates flight to Dubai saw passenger numbers rise to 102 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and KLM recently introduced a fifth daily frequency to Amsterdam to accommodate the increased demand from the region.

SunExpress, a joint venture airline between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, arrived into the airport in March 2023, bringing even more choice to Antalya, Turkey.

This new addition was quickly followed in June by the arrival of AEGEAN, Greece’s flagship carrier, which began operating twice-weekly direct flights to the new destination of Athens.

In May, Aer Lingus introduced a new connection to Belfast City Airport and TUI increased the number of destinations it serves from the region to 36, with the addition of Cape Verde and Sharm El Sheikh.

Throughout the year, the airport also made great inroads towards its Net Zero 2035 target. The first phase of its solar farm was switched on, providing 100 per cent of the site’s electricity requirements on sunny days.

The business also invested heavily in new electric vehicles (EV) and submitted plans for a state-of-the-art EV charging forecourt on airport-owned land.

Nick Jones, CEO at Newcastle International Airport, said: “Last year was a fantastic 12 months for the business.

“Not only did we see our passenger numbers increase again, but our commitment to providing an exceptional passenger experience was once again recognised through two high-profile ‘Best Airport’ awards – one voted for by the UK travel industry and the other being the ‘Routes World’ award voted for by airlines from across the globe.

