Trainee fishermen complete entry course in Amble

Participants on the Anglo Scottish Seafish Training new entry course held in Amble.

The three-week course led to 65% of students finding positions on local fishing boats at Amble, Blyth and North Shields.

They are now taking names for the next course starting on January 24. There are nine places left on the fully-funded course.

Some people who have been made redundant on oil rigs and other full-time jobs have completed the course and now after a couple of years have gone for their Skippers Ticket and even bought their own boats and become self-employed.

The course has an age limit of 15 years and above. Completion provides the necessary certificates to satisfy the requirements to go to sea as a fisherman, namely sea survival, fire fighting, first aid, stability and basic health and safety.

If you wish to find out more about the course ring Dennis Osborne (Training Manager) on 07702042551 or email [email protected]