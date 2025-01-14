Tourism training on offer to help ensure visitors love their time in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tourism training workshops for people involved in Northumberland’s visitor economy are being held.

Visit Northumberland’s Know Your Northumberland scheme seeks to engage with front-line staff to provide the very best experience for the region’s visitors and improve the welcome they receive.

There are three components to the programme:

One interactive, in-person workshop held at County Hall, Morpeth on Tuesday, February 13, 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Bamburgh Castle and beach.

Three online workshops. These take place on Tuesday, February 18 from 10am to 12pm; Thursday, February 20 from 1pm to 3pm; Wednesday, March 5 from 10am to 12pm; and Thursday, March 11 from 10am to 12pm.

Two guided visits. These will take place on Wednesday, April 9, Wednesday, May 7, Friday, May 9 and Wednesday, May 14.

Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said: “Knowledge and expertise are vital to the visitor experience, and Know your Northumberland has been designed to maximise tourism industry workers’ destination product knowledge in a fun and engaging manner.

"With online and in-person options, the course is easy to attend and gives individuals the ability to recommend a great attraction, activity, accommodation or place to eat, ensuring visitors have a memorable visit.”

There will be varying levels of Know Your Northumberland accreditation available, with the ability to develop from bronze to gold over the course of two years.

Once the gold level has been completed, the participant will be awarded the title of Northumberland Ambassador which, alongside the quality mark, businesses can proudly add to their website and other promotional materials.

For more details visit https://visitnorthumberland.org.uk or contact [email protected]