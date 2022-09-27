Tourism in Northumberland bounces back from Covid but recruitment issues hinder growth

Research commissioned for Visit Northumberland shows that the value of the visitor economy doubled to £858.9m in 2021 compared to 2020.

However, the results still remain below that of the records achieved in 2019 and the value of the visitor economy in 2021 was 21% lower than in 2019.

Andrew Fox, chairman of Visit Northumberland, said: “It has been a difficult few years for tourism and we are delighted that the dedication and determination from everyone involved within Northumberland’s tourism industry is driving the recovery.

Bamburgh is one of Northumberland's most popular visitor destinations.

"The results show an overall increase of 22% in the size of the visitor economy over the last ten years, but we still have some way to go to return to pre-pandemic record levels.

“Compared to 2020, proportionately more visits are staying visits accounting for 19% of visits and 68% of spend.

"We are pleased to see the spike in day visitors which was seen in 2020 rescind with more visitors now choosing to stay in Northumberland.”

A new Destination Management Plan has been crafted in collaboration with tourism industry leaders to help ensure the economy continues to bounce back to 2019 levels and beyond with sustainable management so that Northumberland remains a place both residents and visitors alike can enjoy and be proud of.

In addition, over the past two summers, a tactical visitor planning group headed up by Northumberland County Council, involving numerous partners, ran a successful ‘Love it like it’s yours’ campaign, encouraging visitors to behave responsibly and respect the county.

Other key findings from the STEAM research found the number of people directly employed in tourism stands at 11,179, a 61% recovery from 2020 with the return of 4,236 jobs, however this is still 15% lower than the 13,076 supported in 2019.

An employment survey has also highlighted that recruitment was limiting growth of operations.