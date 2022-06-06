Latest ratings by the Food Standards Agency have been issued.

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Lucy Blaylock Catering at The Stanners, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on May 25.

• Rated 5: Alnwick Studio at 27 Bondgate Within, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on May 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Rated 5: Cafe Vi at Cottingwood Lane, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on May 24.

• Rated 5: Foxton's Wine Bar at 26 Hide Hill, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on May 19.

• Rated 5: Bistro en Glaze at Main Road, Wylam, Northumberland; rated on March 9.

• Rated 5: Cafe Aroma at Vallum Farm, East Wallhouses, Northumberland; rated on March 9.

• Rated 3: Fat Ox Food at Holywell, Northumberland; rated on April 28.

Three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Oddfellows Arms at 91 Bridge Street, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on May 27.

• Rated 5: Wellington Hotel at Riding Mill, Northumberland; rated on May 20.

• Rated 5: The Star Inn at Harbottle, Northumberland; rated on May 19.

Three ratings for takeaways have also been issued:

• Rated 5: Broadway Chippy at 8 Broadway Circle, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on May 27.

• Rated 5: China Garden at 6 Swaledale Court, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on May 25.