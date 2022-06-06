Top marks for host of eating establishments in Blyth, Alnwick, Morpeth and Berwick

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Northumberland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By David Sedgwick
Monday, 6th June 2022, 5:00 pm
Latest ratings by the Food Standards Agency have been issued.
Latest ratings by the Food Standards Agency have been issued.

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Lucy Blaylock Catering at The Stanners, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on May 25.

• Rated 5: Alnwick Studio at 27 Bondgate Within, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on May 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

• Rated 5: Cafe Vi at Cottingwood Lane, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on May 24.

• Rated 5: Foxton's Wine Bar at 26 Hide Hill, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on May 19.

• Rated 5: Bistro en Glaze at Main Road, Wylam, Northumberland; rated on March 9.

• Rated 5: Cafe Aroma at Vallum Farm, East Wallhouses, Northumberland; rated on March 9.

• Rated 3: Fat Ox Food at Holywell, Northumberland; rated on April 28.

Three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Oddfellows Arms at 91 Bridge Street, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on May 27.

• Rated 5: Wellington Hotel at Riding Mill, Northumberland; rated on May 20.

• Rated 5: The Star Inn at Harbottle, Northumberland; rated on May 19.

Three ratings for takeaways have also been issued:

• Rated 5: Broadway Chippy at 8 Broadway Circle, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on May 27.

• Rated 5: China Garden at 6 Swaledale Court, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on May 25.

• Rated 1: Lilium Garden at 27 South Road, Prudhoe, Northumberland; rated on April 27.

NorthumberlandBlythBerwickAlnwickFood Standards Agency