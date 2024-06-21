Top marks for Eyemouth Holiday Park in Parkdean Resorts company survey
As part of Parkdean Resorts’ annual company-wide survey, the site in Berwickshire received top marks for Teamwork & Ownership and Alignment & Involvement.
All (100 per cent) of employees at Eyemouth Holiday Park agreed with statements including ‘I feel I am part of the team’ and ‘I know what I need to do to be successful in my role’.
In total, almost 6,500 full-time Parkdean Resorts employees completed the survey – a 12 per cent increase in participation from 2023 – and favourable engagement stands at 83 per cent.
Eyemouth Holiday Park employs more than 40 full-time staff and, earlier this year, Parkdean Resorts invested invested almost £40,000 to upgrade accommodation at the park in preparation for peak season.
The company also announced a recruitment drive to hire 6,000 people for its 66 UK-wide parks, including 750 jobs in Scotland.
