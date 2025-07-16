Top 10 housebuilder engages more than 950 young people across the North East

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, is continuing its promise to bring long-term lasting change to communities by supporting young people across the North East through targeted skills development, educational partnerships and hands-on construction experience.

Over the last 12 months, the North East team partnered with more than a dozen schools, colleges and community groups, giving 980 young people the chance to explore careers in construction and gain hands-on experience.

This initiative forms a vital part of the national housebuilder’s social value strategy, aimed at addressing the UK’s construction skills shortage, investing in communities and supporting people close to its developments.

The team’s dedicated Social Value Manager, Geoff Scott, who recently picked up Mentor of the Year Award at the North East Apprenticeship Awards, also spearheads projects to deliver community engagement initiatives and employment opportunities across the North East.

From delivering career insight workshops at Park View SEN School in South Shields to mock interviews at Excelsior Academy and placements at live developments across the region, Keepmoat is addressing the construction skills shortage head on through direct engagement with students and young people.

The team also celebrated the continued success of the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) Training Hub at The Rise in Scotswood, which now offers groundwork alongside bricklaying apprenticeships.

Talking about his work across the North East, Geoff explains: “The array of fantastic community engagement activity and working with 980 young people across the North East over the past year alone is testament to how hard our team works.

“We’re proud to work closely with schools, colleges, and community organisations to deliver meaningful activities from careers fairs and site visits to construction workshops and apprenticeship programmes. It’s all about creating opportunities and helping young people see a future for themselves in the construction industry.”

In addition to the 12 educational partners, the North East team also supported Healthworks Newcastle to deliver local history and wellbeing sessions to primary pupils and a £1,500 donation to the Red Sky Foundation Coast & Castles Cycle Challenge, raising funds for children with heart conditions.

