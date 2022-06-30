A new branch of Toolstation opens in Morpeth on July 4.

The Morpeth branch has also created seven new jobs, and the team will be able to offer advice to customers about any aspect of DIY.

The company’s multi-channel service means customers can purchase products from the new summer catalogue via the branch directly, at toolstation.com through their click and collect service, or through the Toolstation app.

In the new store, customers will have access to more than 500 new products, brands and the firm says there will be offers on high-quality brands such as DeWalt, Makita and Stanley.

Trade account customers can also benefit from a five per cent discount available on every purchased product, with no minimum spend.

A trade account offers customers added support with more efficient financial management, up to 60 days interest-free credit, flexible credit limits and online account management. Customers can apply online or via the app.

Toolstation Morpeth will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm Sundays.