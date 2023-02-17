The new partnership means customers will benefit from a simpler ordering process and the ability to hire tools and equipment at the touch of a button.

Steve Hitchen, managing director of One Stop Hire, said: “One Stop Hire has traditionally operated within the business-to-business market because we did not have the expertise or experience to scope out opportunities within the business-to-consumer and online markets.

"When easyToolhire came along and demonstrated its marketing ability, and we discovered that 95 per cent of the products hired by its clients were actually in our fleet, we began to look deeper into the proposal.”

One Stop Hire has teamed up with easyTechnologies.