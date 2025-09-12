Dozens of Northumberland communities are now connected to lightning-fast broadband four months ahead of schedule.

Over 3,800 homes and businesses across north Northumberland now have access to GoFibre broadband in a major milestone for the Government's mission to close the digital divide.

GoFibre has installed 415 kilometres of new full-fibre cable to dozens of rural communities, from Seahouses to Wooler.

As part of their commitments as a Project Gigabit supplier, GoFibre also offered a number of free connections to important community facilities in the region.

One business that is feeling the benefits is Border Links, an organisation that develops opportunities for social and economic inclusion for people with learning disabilities in the region.

Melanie Deans from Border Links said: “We run six venues across the Borders - some pretty remote - and before full-fibre, staying connected was a challenge.

“What's really exciting is what it has done for our teaching. We can now create resources that work for everyone, technology lets us be so much more creative and inclusive than we ever could before."

Neil Conaghan, CEO of GoFibre, added: "I'm tremendously proud that not only is GoFibre the first provider to have successfully completed the build for a Project Gigabit contract in the UK, but we've done it an incredible four months ahead of schedule. ”

Bringing faster broadband to this part of Northumberland has been no small feat. Due to lacking or poor quality pre-existing telecoms infrastructure, a high proportion of the network required brand new underground build with more than 100km of new piping deployed.

A challenging crossing over Norham Bridge was navigated to cross a localised gigabit divide between England and Scotland to take the network to a small number of premises in the Scottish Borders.

To serve the popular coastal villages around Seahouses, engineers had to bring cables across the busy East Coast Main Line railway twice and carefully navigate the complex road network, working closely with Northumberland County Council.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, Leader of Northumberland County Council commented: “We have worked to get this complex major job delivered for some time, so it is very welcome that we have gotten here. It is so important we have this provision for everyone in our county.”