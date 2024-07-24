Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Works in Berwick town centre, which had been set to close, will instead be staying open.

It had been announced last month that the retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books and stationery was going to permanently shut the doors of its store on Marygate on July 26 as it had been “unable to agree on suitable lease terms to stay”.

However, further talks took place and an agreement has been reached.

A spokesperson for The Works said: “We are pleased to confirm that following negotiations with our landlord, we have been able to agree a lease renewal to keep our Berwick-upon-Tweed store open.

The Works in Berwick. Picture by Alan Hughes.

“We love being a part of the local community and are delighted to be retaining our presence in the town so we can continue to inspire our Berwick customers to read, learn, create and play.”

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour gave her reaction to the Gazette after the announcement.

She said: “Good work by the team at The Works to ensure the store will remain in the town on our high street to serve the community with arts, crafts, books and games after successful negotiations on the lease renewal with their landlord.

