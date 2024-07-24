The Works in Berwick will be staying open after lease renewal is agreed
It had been announced last month that the retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books and stationery was going to permanently shut the doors of its store on Marygate on July 26 as it had been “unable to agree on suitable lease terms to stay”.
However, further talks took place and an agreement has been reached.
A spokesperson for The Works said: “We are pleased to confirm that following negotiations with our landlord, we have been able to agree a lease renewal to keep our Berwick-upon-Tweed store open.
“We love being a part of the local community and are delighted to be retaining our presence in the town so we can continue to inspire our Berwick customers to read, learn, create and play.”
Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour gave her reaction to the Gazette after the announcement.
She said: “Good work by the team at The Works to ensure the store will remain in the town on our high street to serve the community with arts, crafts, books and games after successful negotiations on the lease renewal with their landlord.
“With the decline of shops in our towns in Northumberland and throughout the country, landlords have an important role to play in giving acceptable terms and conditions with affordable rates to keep their tenants.”
