The Works announces closure date for its Berwick store
The Works has been unable to agree on a new lease for the premises on Marygate.
A spokesperson for the retailer said: “We can confirm that we will be closing our Berwick-upon-Tweed store on the 26th of July.
“This has been a great location for The Works, but sadly we have been unable to agree on suitable lease terms to stay. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure and would like to thank customers for shopping at the store over the years.
“In these instances, we always do our best to relocate as many store colleagues as possible and we hope customers will continue to shop with us online at www.theworks.co.uk or at our nearest store in Morpeth.”
In more positive news for Marygate, the new Saltrock store had a successful grand opening on Saturday.
The business, which started out in 1988, says it offers a unique blend of surf-inspired clothing and accessories for men, women and children.
Saltrock draws inspiration from the rugged coastlines and surf culture of the UK. The brand’s ethos revolves around adventure, creativity and a love for the great outdoors, which is reflected in every piece of clothing and accessory it offers.
The new store in Berwick has been designed to embody these values – offering a very welcoming space where customers can explore and find the ideal items for their next adventure.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.