The Works in Berwick. Picture by Alan Hughes.

A retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books and stationery has announced that its Berwick store will close next month.

The Works has been unable to agree on a new lease for the premises on Marygate.

A spokesperson for the retailer said: “We can confirm that we will be closing our Berwick-upon-Tweed store on the 26th of July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This has been a great location for The Works, but sadly we have been unable to agree on suitable lease terms to stay. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure and would like to thank customers for shopping at the store over the years.

“In these instances, we always do our best to relocate as many store colleagues as possible and we hope customers will continue to shop with us online at www.theworks.co.uk or at our nearest store in Morpeth.”

In more positive news for Marygate, the new Saltrock store had a successful grand opening on Saturday.

The business, which started out in 1988, says it offers a unique blend of surf-inspired clothing and accessories for men, women and children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saltrock draws inspiration from the rugged coastlines and surf culture of the UK. The brand’s ethos revolves around adventure, creativity and a love for the great outdoors, which is reflected in every piece of clothing and accessory it offers.