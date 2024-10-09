The Sunningdale Hotel in Bamburgh under new ownership as company adds to its portfolio of hospitality venues in Northumberland
Alta Asset Management has bought The Sunningdale Hotel in Bamburgh for an undisclosed price.
The 20-bedroom hotel, which also has a small restaurant bar, had been on the market with Christie & Co for offers over £1.975m.
The Berwick-based new owners already have The Potted Lobster in Bamburgh, The Whittling House in Alnmouth and Bertram’s in Warkworth in their portfolio.
Tom Leslie, owner of Alta Asset Management, said: "We are excited to bring our expertise to The Sunningdale, ensuring it remains a thriving and vibrant hotel.
"With its unparalleled views of Bamburgh Castle and prime location for exploring the beautiful Northumberland coastline, The Sunningdale is truly a special place, and we look forward to building on its success.”
The company added: “With our extensive experience in the Northumberland hospitality sector, we aim to elevate The Sunningdale’s offerings, aligning it with the high standards of our other properties in the region.
"While the hotel will continue its operations seamlessly, minor renovations are scheduled for early 2025 to further enhance the guest experience.”
Mark Worley, hotel agent and hospitality director at Christie & Co, said: “I knew that the Sunningdale would be a very popular instruction and generate good interest as soon as it was released to the market.
"It ticks so many boxes for potential buyers – a superb location, very well-presented, easily operated with just a small number of excellent staff and also, highly successful with a healthy turnover and generous profits. We wish the new owners every success in their new venture.”
