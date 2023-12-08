The Secret Spa at Village Farm in Shilbottle has been named Best Spa in England at England’s Business Awards.

Owner Sarah Wilson, who also opened The Secret Salon at Real Fitness, in April 2022, said she was ‘absolutely thrilled’.

She and members of her team attended the prizegiving ceremony in Birmingham last month.

Their win follows previous awards won from earlier this year when The Secret Spa picked up the title of Best Spa in Northumberland and The Secret Salon was named Best New Business in Northumberland.

At the time, Sarah said: “We couldn’t achieve things like this without our amazing staff and customers who support us.”

She had spoken about how phenomenal it was for them to win the best in Northumberland title and now, over the course of five years, the spa and salon have won nine awards.

Sarah said: "We were automatically enrolled into the finals of the England's Business Awards after winning the North East regionals for Best Spa back in April. We travelled down to Birmingham with no expectations of a win."

“We were honoured and excited for the opportunity to be able to go to such a prestigious event, and when they called The Secret Spa as the winners for Best Spa in England, we felt nothing but shock and amazement!