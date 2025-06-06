A company specialising in high-quality printing services for businesses and individuals has announced an expansion with the acquisition of a third factory site.

The Printed Group has unveiled a new facility in Cramlington, which is located just a short walk from its two main sites, that includes a nearly £1million investment in state-of-the-art technology.

This expansion is designed to meet the increasing printing demands of its flagship brand, Printed.com, as well as the growing portfolio of brands under its PrintedDirect division, launched in 2023.

With this expansion, the company’s total operational space now exceeds 50,000 square feet. The new facility contributes an additional 6,000 square feet, specifically allocated to large-format printing – an area that has experienced an impressive 35% year-over-year growth in sales.

From left, Rob Haycock, CEO, Simon Dunn, managing director, and Chris McShane, marketing and product director.

The site will house cutting-edge equipment, including two HP R2000 direct-to-media large-format printers, several Canon and HP reel-fed printers and a robust array of finishing tools, such as advanced board cutting and guillotine systems.

Rob Haycock, CEO of The Printed Group, said: “This expansion reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in the print industry.

“By investing in this new facility, we’re enhancing our capabilities to meet high-volume demands while maintaining the quality we’re known for. We're thrilled to continue supporting businesses with unparalleled service and product variety, and this is just one of many exciting developments coming in 2025.”

The new site is due to be fully operational by mid June. In addition, the expansion is set to drive economic growth in the local community by creating a range of new career opportunities and paving the way for new apprenticeship programmes.

For more information, go to www.printed.com