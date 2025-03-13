The Pack Horse Inn in Ellingham has been put on the market for £450,000.

The traditional country pub with five en-suite letting rooms and beer garden is available for sale on NE Commercial – offering a fantastic business opportunity for somebody.

The venue currently runs as a bed and breakfast and pub, serving a variety of food and drinks incorporating local produce. Popular amongst locals in the village and surrounding areas, the venue is also in a good spot for passing trade, located just off the A1.

The owners are currently asking for offers in the region of £450,000 for the goodwill, fixtures, fittings and freehold interest.

This comes after The Pack Horse welcomed new landlords and best friends, Linny Wynne and Kirsten Sutherland, back in 2023. Born and bred in the local area, the pair had hopes of putting the pub back on the map whilst maintaining its Northumbrian charm.