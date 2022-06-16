It is provisionally due to open a store on Lagny Street, near Wilko, on Thursday, June 23.

The new store will create 10 jobs.

The retailer has a range of bargain-based clothing, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and reserve and collect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Original Factory Shop is opening in Alnwick.

Brands stocked at the store will include the likes of Christian Lacroix, Adidas, Russel Hobbs, Clinique and Olay.

Julie Richards, regional business development manager, said: “TOFS is a national business made up of over 180 local businesses, so we’re really excited to be coming to Alnwick and to serve the local community.