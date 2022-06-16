It is provisionally due to open a store on Lagny Street, near Wilko, on Thursday, June 23.
The new store will create 10 jobs.
The retailer has a range of bargain-based clothing, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and reserve and collect.
Brands stocked at the store will include the likes of Christian Lacroix, Adidas, Russel Hobbs, Clinique and Olay.
Julie Richards, regional business development manager, said: “TOFS is a national business made up of over 180 local businesses, so we’re really excited to be coming to Alnwick and to serve the local community.
"Our store will be run by local people in the heart of Alnwick and we’ve started recruiting for ten job positions and are keen to hear from candidates so that we’re ready to start serving up big bargains when the new store opens on June 23.”