The Port of Tyne has posted its best results in a decade, with revenue up 21% and profits rising 73% in 2024.

The strong performance was revealed at its annual External Connect event at Gateshead’s BALTIC.

Despite continuing economic uncertainty, the Port of Tyne delivered a strong annual trading performance. Revenue increased by 21% to £67 million, EBITDA rose by 21% to £16.8 million, the highest in a decade, and profit before tax surged by 73% to £4.4 million.

The Port’s business performance was underpinned by a strong development pipeline.

During the year, £14 million was invested in capital projects, including land acquisition, remediation and connectivity enhancements (5G and automation) across key sites on the north and south banks of the port estate.

Significant increases in volumes were registered across the organisation’s business units, including cargo handling, property, cruise and ferry, and offshore renewables. Cruise operations saw their best ever year with 72 calls, a 16% increase.

Throughout the year, the Port of Tyne also made notable progress across core pillars – community, innovation, technology, environment and infrastructure – in the delivery of its Tyne 2050 strategy which aims to make the port carbon neutral by 2030.

Matt Beeton, CEO at the Port of Tyne, said: “Our strong 2024 financial results reflect the hard work and dedication of all my colleagues, as we advance our vision to build a smart port and achieve net zero.

“Six years ago, the Port of Tyne set out its vision for the future and a strategy for change. Tyne 2050 continues to guide our modernisation agenda, supporting efforts to decarbonise, digitise and innovate across our business networks.

“This strong foundation allows us to keep investing for the future, enabling major projects like the proposed £923 million high-voltage cable production facility at the overhauled Tyne Renewables Terminal. This is key as we continue to build our market presence as a regional hub for clean energy development and deployment.”