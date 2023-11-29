A business in Morpeth received a nomination for a national award following their previous win.

The Gift Pod was established in August 2020 by Jo Mercer and initially operated at the Keel Row Shopping Centre in Blyth before moving to larger premises at Newgate Street in Morpeth in 2021.

Jo received the Northumberland honour at the England’s Business Awards event in April 2023 at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead and was recently among nominations for a national award at UK Business Awards 2023.

Jo said: “Considering I've only been going just over two years in Morpeth, it was phenomenal and lovely to be recognised.

The Gift Pod owner, Jo Mercer.

“I don't know where the nominations came from. The nominations actually came out of the blue for both of the awards.

"It's nice to have your customers and just people recognise what you do.”

The shop sells a variety of items by makers and artists, some of which are based in Morpeth.