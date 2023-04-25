The takeaway, which first opened in August, received the honour at England’s Business Awards’ Newcastle event last weekend after being nominated by a member of the public.

Owner Zeeshan Mir said: “We have only been open since August last year, so obviously we are quite humbled by the fact that we had been nominated.

“It is a relief, not just for myself but for the customers and the staff, because the staff do all the hard work really. It was great news to be recognised for the hard work.

Zeeshan Mir, owner of The Front, collected the award.

“It is a great relief and honour to win the award. It is a great success and a great achievement from the team.

“Obviously if it was not for the customers we would not have been nominated, so to get nominated, and the support from my brother, it has gone a long way and it does not go unnoticed.”

Zeeshan’s brother-in-law runs The Harbour View in Seaton Sluice and encouraged him to change industry, move to Northumberland, and “continue the family tradition” of serving the public fish and chips.

The success of The Front so far is, according to Zeeshan, partly thanks to the help from his family.

The Front is located on Front Street, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.

The 39-year-old said: “I think the biggest thing is I just want to thank my brother-in-law at The Harbour View for his experience.

“If it was not for him we would not have won the award.

“And my parents and his parents, because they supported me a lot.”

Having previously served in the Royal Air Force and worked in the aviation industry, Zeeshan and his wife Frida were living in Saudi Arabia when they decided to relocate closer to family.

Zeeshan was originally from Manchester and Frida from Darras Hall, but they decided to settle in Newbiggin.

Despite the cost of living crisis, which Zeeshan describes as a “challenging time” for the industry, he decided last year was the time to open the takeaway.

He said: “It is a lot less time than other serving members, but I have done my 12 years in the air force and my commitment to the greater country.