The Food Warehouse, part of the Iceland group, opened at Loaning Meadows Retail Park this morning (Tuesday).

And it has partnered with The Splash Project to support local families through the cost-of-living crisis this winter.

Its recent research found that over half (53%) of Brits plan on either reducing the number of hot dinners they eat or cutting them out completely. And 65% on a salary of £15,000 or less say they’re ‘very concerned’ about the rise in energy bills.

Customers in the queue for the opening of The Food Warehouse in Berwick.

Richard Walker, managing director at Iceland Foods, said: “As we head into winter many families will find this year incredibly tough. Our research shows many are having to go without hot dinners.

"The Splash Project works closely with local communities to help make a difference, which is why we are supporting them through donations.”

Splash Project manager, Susie Hopewell, who cut the ribbon to officially open the store, said: “There are many people in the area who will need support this winter and this generous donation will help to ensure that they are not without hot meals this winter.

"Businesses such as The Food Warehouse, which are willing to help the local communities they are based in, really do make all the difference.”

Queues at The Food Warehouse before opening.

The new 10,700 square foot store has created 22 jobs for the local community.

It has become the fifth unit to open on the retail park on the town’s northern outskirts following KFC, Aldi, Costa Coffee and Greggs.

Home Bargains, the sixth and final unit planned in the first phase of the development, is planning to open in February.

There were also prizes galore for early birds with the first 100 customers sharing £1,000 worth of vouchers and the first 200 through the checkouts getting a free bar of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk.

Susies Hopewell, manager of The Splash Project, cuts the ribbon to open the store.

There was also a free prize draw to win a 90 second trolley dash and raffles with prizes including a Wave Spa hot tub worth £250 for the winner, plus wireless bluetooth speakers, hampers and air fryers.

Launched just seven years ago, the Berwick store is The Food Warehouse’s 169th in Britain.

