Enjoy (Beers and Ciders To Go) has been located at Sanderson Arcade in one of the piazza area units on a temporary basis for a couple of years. It sells a range of locally-sourced products.

It is going to one of the units in the section near the Bridge Street entrance, with the team aiming to have the new premises fully open by tomorrow (Friday) or Saturday.

The company behind Enjoy is the Gilchrist’s Confectionery Ltd family business and Patricia Gilchrist, secretary and one of the company’s directors, said: “We set-up an exhibitions and events company, but we had to have a re-think due to Covid.

“We then attended markets with confectionery stalls and mobile bars, and the opportunity came up to open a pop-up shop at Sanderson Arcade just before Christmas in 2020.

“We’ve ended up staying there for more than two years and built a customer base. We’ve got our fingers crossed they will come to the new location and new customers too.

“Even though it’s a smaller unit, hopefully more people will notice us as some people just walk along the top section of the piazza area and don’t notice where we are at the moment.”

In addition, staff at various stores will be dressed up to mark the King’s coronation and shoppers visiting the Sandersons Boutique store in the Arcade this weekend will be treated to a coronation-themed lucky dip.

Customers will be invited to choose a British flag as they enter for a mystery prize including in-store discounts, double loyalty points and free gifts.

