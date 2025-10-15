The Drift Café & Greek Restaurant sold to new entrant

Kings Business is delighted to announce the successful sale of The Drift Café & Greek Restaurant, a thriving coastal café and restaurant in Northumberland. The business has been sold to the adventure company – The Sidecar Guys Ltd – following strong interest, multiple viewings and several competing offers.

The Drift Café & Greek Restaurant has been a much-loved family-run business since 2013. Located in Cresswell, Morpeth, it occupies a prime coastal trading position and is renowned for its stunning sea views, excellent food and warm welcome. The café and adjoining Greek restaurant together provide extensive seating both indoors and outdoors, complemented by a converted vintage bus offering additional covers.

Alongside the main business, the site benefits from spacious four-bedroom owners’ accommodation, landscaped gardens and two large building plots, one with approved planning permission for four two-bedroom lodges. This provides significant scope for expansion and future development.

The Drift Café & Greek Restaurant has built a strong reputation for quality, with a loyal customer base and impressive social media following. Popular with locals, tourists and birdwatchers visiting nearby Cresswell Pond, it is also well known for stocking local produce and artisan goods from across Northumberland.

Laura Ferguson, Deputy Manager at Corporate and Commercial, who managed the sale, identified the ideal buyer.

Laura commented: “This significantly sized cafe and dining business is a truly exceptional part of its community with a unique mix of location, reputation and growth potential. It was no surprise to see such high levels of interest and to achieve a sale close to the asking price. We wish the new owners, The Sidecar Guys, every success as they take the business forward.”