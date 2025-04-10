Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Doggy Day Care Centre is coming to Blyth next month, making it the family-run company’s fourth location.

Offering everything from dog birthday parties to pet taxis, to enrichment and well-being activities for your pooch, the business was founded by couple, Jennifer and Andy Cairns after they struggled to find a place they felt was right for their own dogs.

The business began in Pegswood before quickly expanding to Alnwick and Whitley Bay, and now, the owners are preparing to open in Blyth this May.

The new site, on Spencer Road, Riverside Business Park, will follow the model of the existing sites – offering spacious indoor areas, secure outdoor play zones and a dedicated ‘Little Legs’ club for smaller, more nervous dogs to socialise.

A dog birthday party at The Doggy Day Care Centre.

Jennifer explained: “Our journey began back in 2018 when Andy and I were both working full-time while caring for our four dogs. We often struggled to find somewhere that truly felt right for them a place where they would be loved, cared for, and treated like family.

"That experience inspired us to start our own doggy daycare. We wanted to create the kind of place we had been searching for ourselves, while also building a business that allowed us to spend more time together doing something we were both passionate about.

She added: “Since then, our family-run business has grown, but our core values have always remained the same: providing dogs with a safe, happy environment where they can thrive.

"Over the years, we have also built an incredible team of professional, caring staff who share our passion. Creating a wonderful place for them to work has been just as important to us as creating a fantastic experience for the dogs.”

Dogs at the centre are split into size and temperament.

The team are looking forward to opening the new branch in Blyth.

Jennifer said: "When we looked at Blyth, we immediately felt it was the perfect fit a warm, welcoming community where we could offer something truly special to local dog owners.

"We are so excited to become part of the Blyth community and can’t wait to welcome new dogs and their owners into our family.”