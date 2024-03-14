Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grow Business Club aims to extend its support for local businesses by creating a monthly hub for networking, sharing ideas and promoting sustainable growth within the region.

The ‘non-stereotypical’ event kicks off on Thursday, March 21 in the Pavilion room by the cascade within The Garden, with its first theme centred around sustainability.

This month’s event will be hosted by Kelloggs and The Alnwick Garden Trust’s climate action programme manager, who will be sharing how they overcome challenges and create innovative solutions on the journey towards Net Zero, before the opportunity arises for informal networking.

Lauren St Hilaire heads up The Alnwick Garden Grow Business Club.

Senior partnerships manager at The Alnwick Garden, Lauren St Hilaire, said: “This is a first for us, but we see it as the next logical step in our commitment to the local community and economy.

“We want to create an environment where members and guests can not only grow their business connections but also work together to mitigate collective challenges and help each other thrive.

“The Grow Business Club will give people in the region the opportunity to meet, network and chat with everyone in the room to discuss important themes each month.

“Together we will share learning, harness insight, join forces and have a lot of fun along the way. There are no set expectations and no required commitments. I’d simply love for businesses of all shapes and sizes to join us.”

The round up after the event includes a free optional tour of The Gardens or Lilidorei.