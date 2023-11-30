There have been record-breaking sales for this year’s illuminating Light Trail and Christmas at Lilidorei as visitors continue to flock to The Alnwick Garden.

And organisers have added four extra dates since last year’s run to cope with the increased demand.

The trail includes new light installations and an opportunity to see Father Christmas in his Grotto in the whimsical village of Lilidorei.

Festive snacks and winter warmers are on sale from a mixture of local vendors to continue The Alnwick Garden’s tradition of supporting local businesses.

Head of play Nathan Bonk at Christmas at Lilidorei. Picture by Phil Wilkinson.

An impressive 75,000 tickets have sold, which is up 66 per cent from last year.

Head of marketing, Ian McAllister, said: “We were blown away last year when we sold 45,000 tickets so to reach this level of visitors is truly wonderful. As well as adding more dates, we have had to increase capacity for the peak slots in order to meet demand as many of the nights were fully sold out.

“Many of our visitors see The Alnwick Garden Light Trail as a traditional Christmas ‘must-do’ and with the recent addition of Lilidorei, we are delighted that our festive attractions have presented the ideal opportunities for family festive fun, sharing experiences and creating lasting memories.

“As a charity, this additional income means that we can continue to further support and increase all of our community projects, including our educational programmes, and important gardening groups – all of which strive to reduce social isolation, improve well-being and support our most vulnerable community members, so we are most thankful.”