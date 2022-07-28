Jess Armstrong, from Christon Bank, has started up as a hairdresser in Alnwick.

The 18-year-old former Duchess’s Community High School (DCHS) pupil is renting a room at Blades Bondgate Barbers.

An official opening for JA Hair was held last weekend and there have already been some glowing reviews posted online.

Jess Armstrong in her new salon.

Jess said: “I can’t wait for this adventure, thank you to all who have helped to make this happen.”

Her mum, Karen, says it has been her dream job since she was a little girl.

“This is all she has ever wanted to do from a very young age,” said Karen. “She has always had a passion for styling friends and families hair and a dream to become a hairdresser and own her own salon one day.”

She has studied hairdressing for four years, achieving a Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Hairdressing during Sixth Form at Duchess’s High.

JA Hair is based at Blades Bondgate Barbers.

“As well as being in high demand for hair services at the DCHS salon, she has a regular clientele built up over the last year,” added Karen.

"She's also completed a hair extensions qualification and is undertaking ongoing courses to ensure she is at the forefront of new emerging trends.

"We are very grateful that Liz Pringle, the owner at Blades Bondgate Barbers, has given her this fantastic opportunity to rent a room and start following her dream.”

DCHS hair and beauty tutor, April Bee, added: “Jess has always shown a keen interest in hair and progressed onto the first sixth form cohort at DCHS, completing Level 2 Technical Certificate in Hairdressing with a Distinction grade and has completed Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Hairdressing.

"Jess has a natural flair for hairdressing and picks up new skills quickly. Whilst she is a good all-rounder, her passion lies with colour and creating new innovative looks.