TEDCO launches new support programme for ambitious Northumberland businesses

Business support organisation, TEDCO, has launched a new suite of fully funded business support aimed at regional SMEs with big ambitions.
By Ian Smith
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:47 BST
As part of the Digital Business Pipeline programme running across the North of Tyne, a key delivery partner, TEDCO, has unveiled, ‘Growth Track’, a brand new support service for high-growth businesses looking to increase market share, develop a new product or service, or enhance customer experience.

Business advisor, Alan Dodsworth, who has over 20 years of experience in coaching and growing businesses from various sectors, will be the main coach on the programme.

He explained: “All business owners set out to achieve great things. However, following the exciting, often frantic, startup and growth phase, curveballs can present themselves. The Growth Track programme provides a new perspective to help get those ambitious plans back on track.

Alan Dodsworth.Alan Dodsworth.
“The programme itself is unique in that it’s completely bespoke - and it needs to be - no two problems a business is facing are the same. What we’ve found is that business owners often feel like they’re alone and that just isn’t the case. In times of turbulence, it’s vital to reach out and get support.”

The tailored programme involves one-to-one sessions with Alan to understand the individual business pinch points, followed by ongoing group sessions and a series of workshops, launched to complement the programme. The workshops will cover a range of topics, offering advice on how to increase market share, develop a new product or service and enhance customers’ experiences.

TEDCO chief executive, James Craft, said: “We have successfully run our Digital Track programme for a while now and have helped many startup businesses go on to achieve amazing things. However, time and time again we were receiving enquiries from more established businesses wanting our help.

“That’s why Growth Track was set up - it’s one thing starting up, but it’s another to weather the storm to then maintain and scale your business.

“Alan is well placed to support ambitious entrepreneurs. He’s had exposure to challenging trading environments, including business expansion, acquisitions, transformation and turnaround, brand repositioning, and supporting new product launches and incremental revenue streams.”

Growth Track is part of the Digital Business Pipeline programme which is funded by North of Tyne Combined Authority.

Interested businesses can apply here: https://www.tedco.org/growth-track/

