TEDCO launches new leadership business programme
and live on Freeview channel 276
Launching this autumn and taking applications now, the four-week-long, TEDCO Leadership Programme aims to upskill leaders and soon-to-be leaders by encouraging self-reflection, strategic thinking, navigating change, and organisational culture and values.
The course is fully-funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority, meaning there are no costs for eligible businesses based in Northumberland.
TEDCO chief executive James Craft said: “As a business support organisation, we often hear from founders that they’d benefit from guidance on leadership, especially in light of taking on new staff.
“We’ve therefore created this programme to address those common questions, and develop the confidence of those businesses taking part.”
The course is being delivered at Cobalt Business Park.
Interested businesses are invited to complete a brief online application form to find out more, or visit the Eventbrite page.