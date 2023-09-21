News you can trust since 1854
TEDCO launches new leadership business programme

North East business support organisation, TEDCO, has announced a new initiative for business leaders and their teams looking to hone their leadership skills and take their businesses to the next level.
By Ian Smith
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:24 BST
Launching this autumn and taking applications now, the four-week-long, TEDCO Leadership Programme aims to upskill leaders and soon-to-be leaders by encouraging self-reflection, strategic thinking, navigating change, and organisational culture and values.

The course is fully-funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority, meaning there are no costs for eligible businesses based in Northumberland.

TEDCO chief executive James Craft said: “As a business support organisation, we often hear from founders that they’d benefit from guidance on leadership, especially in light of taking on new staff.

James Craft, TEDCO chief executive.James Craft, TEDCO chief executive.
“We’ve therefore created this programme to address those common questions, and develop the confidence of those businesses taking part.”

The course is being delivered at Cobalt Business Park.

Interested businesses are invited to complete a brief online application form to find out more, or visit the Eventbrite page.