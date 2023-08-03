News you can trust since 1854
Technical and engineering staff recruitment firm NRL to move Gosforth office to Blyth

Recruitment firm NRL will open a new branch in Blyth in a bid to increase its activity in the area.
By Craig Buchan
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 12:35 BST

The firm, which specialises in recruiting for technical and engineering staff, will open an office in Blyth Workspace, on Commissioners Quay.

It has cited the town’s regeneration plans as a reason for choosing Blyth for its new base.

Emma Lowden, regional director of NRL, said: "We are excited to be moving to Blyth Workspace, marking a significant step for our company as we continue to grow in the North East.

NRL will open an office in Blyth Workspace, on Commissioners Quay. (Photo by Jill Tate)NRL will open an office in Blyth Workspace, on Commissioners Quay. (Photo by Jill Tate)
“We believe this relocation will enable us to offer a wider range of services to both our existing and future clients, whilst allowing us to extend the regional support already being delivered by our Sunderland and Teesside teams."

NRL, founded in 1983, will relocate its Gosforth-based team, including its department focused on the Norwegian market, to the town.

International development director at NRL, Will Fossey, said: "Our team of specialists has supported Norwegian energy projects from their previous North East base for more than 35 years.

“Relocating to Blyth has a huge significance, thanks to the strong partnerships the town has with Norway.

“It now means we can call many of our clients our neighbours, and we are looking forward to meeting more local businesses and exploring how we can support them with their international growth plans.”

NRL says the move will help it to meet its sustainability targets, with the energy efficiency of the building and the transition to a shared workspace helping reduce emissions.