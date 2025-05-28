Taylor Wimpey supports Washington Village Community Association with donation

Taylor Wimpey North East has proudly donated £500 towards a community group based close to its Alder Park development in Usworth, Washington.

The Washington Village Community Association offers a warm friendly environment and provides various activities which respond to the community needs and interests. Taylor Wimpey’s donation will help the group to continue to host events and gatherings for its members.

Kevinn Blewitt, Chairperson at Washington Village Community Association, said: "We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation. Your support has enabled us to launch an important project focused on men’s mental health. Through free fitness classes, followed by breakfast and a chat, we hope to create a space where men can strengthen both their physical and mental well-being. Together, we are building a stronger, healthier community—one conversation at a time."

Sarah Whittingham, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We’re committed to giving back to the communities in which we build and we were pleased to be able to offer this donation to the Washington Village Community Association, which is a great example of how important a sense of community can be. We hope our donation goes some way to helping the group to continue to bring people together.”

This donation from Taylor Wimpey shows the housebuilder's commitment to supporting the local communities in which it builds, enriching lives beyond lives beyond its developments.

With a thoughtfully designed collection of three and four bedroom homes, Alder Park has something for everyone. For more information about the homes available, please visit : https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/washington/alder-park