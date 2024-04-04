Taylor Wimpey supports Louie’s Trust with Easter gift pack donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Employees have spent the past few weeks collecting an array of items, including Easter eggs, themed crafts, decorations, and activity packs to donate to the Trust. All donations will now be given to families whose children are spending Easter in hospital.

Louie’s Trust offers assistance and support to families with sick children by donating essential care items and providing helpful information to make life in hospital easier.

Shannon, founder of Louie’s Trust said: “Part of our mission at Louie’s Trust is to help children enjoy the best possible life in the hospital while providing advice and resources to their families so they can focus on what matters most - their children. Spending time in hospital with a child at any time of year is incredibly difficult but even more so during special occasions such as Easter where families typically come together and create special memories at home.

“Thanks to this generous donation from the team at Taylor Wimpey we’ve been able to share the donations across the 4 wards we have been closely supporting at the Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital in Newcastle Upon Tyne. We hope these thoughtful gifts help to bring a little bit of light to families in difficult times.”

The trust has been selected as Taylor Wimpey North East’s charity of the year, with the easter donation being just one of many fundraising activities the housebuilder will be supporting them on until the end of 2025.

Michael McMillan, Managing Director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We are delighted to be working with Louie’s Trust for their Easter appeal. The trust does invaluable work in lending a helping hand to families and their children in the toughest of times and we hope the gift packs bring some joy to what is an understandably difficult time for all.

“To be able to support an organisation like Louie’s Trust is a real privilege. We look forward to a successful year of fundraising in the year ahead.”

For more information on Louie’s Trust, please visit: https://www.louiestrust.org/pages/louies-story