Taylor Wimpey North East spreads joy with plant donation to Cheviot Primary School

The school is located close to the latest phase of Taylor Wimpey’s development, Heathwood at Brunton Rise. The development offers a range of two-, three- and four- bedroom homes designed to suit all types of lifestyles. The thriving community located just a stone’s throw from Newcastle city centre has everything homebuyers need nearby. As part of its ongoing dedication to community initiatives, Taylor Wimpey North East identified an opportunity to spread joy and enhance the educational experience of Cheviot Primary School students through this thoughtful donation.

Sarah Whittingham, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: "We're delighted to have been able to support Cheviot Primary School with this plant donation. Our goal is to make a positive impact in the communities where we build, we hope these plants will inspire students and enhance their learning experience."

Stef Sands, Assistant Head Teacher at Cheviot Primary School, said: "We appreciate Taylor Wimpey North East's generosity. The addition of these plants to our school grounds will not only create a visually pleasing environment but also serve as a living classroom for our students to explore concepts such as plant life cycles and biodiversity. We believe that hands-on experiences like these are invaluable in helping our students develop a deeper appreciation for nature and the environment."

Lee Gallon (Executive Head), John Littleton (Woolsington Parish Council), and pupils

Located close to Cheviot Primary School is Taylor Wimpey North East's Heathwood at Brunton Rise development in Gosforth.