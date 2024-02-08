Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The business, which has a base on Lionheart Enterprise Park in Alnwick, has invested almost £2m in 10 DAF tankers, taking its fleet past the 100 mark.

The trucks will replace some older tankers in the company’s fleet as well as extend it to help the business meet demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will used to deliver agricultural and commercial fuels to farms and businesses across the region, and domestic heating oil to households.

A new Rix Petroleum tanker being prepared by family business Cobo in Spain.

The trucks are due for delivery in March but despite being made in the UK are getting fitted out with the latest technology in Santander, Spain, by family company Cobo. They have eight CCTV cameras around the vehicle.