Tanker investment sees Rix Petroleum hit a century
and live on Freeview channel 276
The business, which has a base on Lionheart Enterprise Park in Alnwick, has invested almost £2m in 10 DAF tankers, taking its fleet past the 100 mark.
The trucks will replace some older tankers in the company’s fleet as well as extend it to help the business meet demand.
They will used to deliver agricultural and commercial fuels to farms and businesses across the region, and domestic heating oil to households.
The trucks are due for delivery in March but despite being made in the UK are getting fitted out with the latest technology in Santander, Spain, by family company Cobo. They have eight CCTV cameras around the vehicle.
Duncan Lambert, Rix managing director, said: “Essentially, we buy the chassis from DAF, and these are then loaded on to a boat and shipped to Spain where they are made into Rix trucks by Cobo.”