The firm, which hopes to build a £3.8bn gigafactory in Cambois and create thousands of new jobs in the process, came close to collapse late last year.

However, it managed to stave off administration by securing short-term funding. Staff also agreed to a temporary pay cut to help it balance its books.

An announcement about Britishvolt’s future was expected to be made in the new year, but all it would disclose today (Monday) was that it was talking to a number of investors about selling a majority share of the business.

A CGI of Britishvolt's planned UK gigaplant in Cambois.

The firm said in a statement: "Britishvolt is in discussions with a consortium of investors concerning the potential majority sale of the company.

"The discussions aim to secure legally binding terms that would provide Britishvolt with the long-term sustainability and funding necessary to enable it to pursue its current plans to build a strong and viable battery cell R&D and manufacturing business in the UK."

Britishvolt was promised £100m worth of government funding a year ago by the-then Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who labelled the development as “exactly what levelling up looks like”.

However, the cash has yet to materialise.

Britishvolt has also struggled financially due to what it described as “rampant” inflation and the soaring cost of energy, which has led to production being pushed back to mid-2025.

A sale would mean Britishvolt could continue with the development of the Northumberland factory until it can begin making money from selling its batteries to carmakers.

There were no details in the statement on Monday of the identity of the investors involved, or how much the sale could be worth.

The firm added that it, and the consortium of investors, would provide further details at the "appropriate time".

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery has called on the government to do more to secure the firm’s future.